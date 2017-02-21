A woman has been arrested after she did cartwheels during her field sobriety test, police say.

Bryelle Marshall, 23, was arrested and charged with battery, aggravated DWI and for an expired license plate after her vehicle was reported seen driving recklessly.

Officers say they found Marshall asleep behind the wheel of her parked car over the weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

They woke Marshall up and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Police say appeared to be extremely intoxicated and was having a hard time listening to the officers' commands.

The incident was recorded by one of the officer's body cameras.

A DWI officer was giving Marshall instructions on how to complete the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) to which she responded by laughing and doing cartwheels in front of the officers.

The officer then attempted to demonstrate the tests to Marshall when she completed another cartwheel and struck the officer in the back.

At that point Marshall's opportunities to complete the tests were over and she was arrested.