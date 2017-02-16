Vince Young Hopes to Return to Football, Hires Agent

Vince Young of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass against the USC Trojans during the BCS National Championship Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, Jan. 4, 2006. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Vince Young thinks he still has some football left in him.

The 33-year-old quarterback hired agent Leigh Steinberg, who tweeted Tuesday that Young "has a dream of playing more football."

Young last played in the NFL in 2011, when he appeared in six games and started three for the Philadelphia Eagles. In that season, he completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 866 yards, 4 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Since then, the University of Texas alum has had stints in training camp with the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, but didn't land on an NFL roster.

Young then returned to his alma mater where he completed his Bachelor's degree in applied learning and development. The university announced in 2014 that they hired Young to work with the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.

As a player at Texas, Young led the Longhorns to back-to-back Rose Bowl wins, including a 41-38 win over USC in the 2006 BCS National Championship. He finished second in the 2005 Heisman Trophy voting to USC's Reggie Bush.

Young entered the 2006 NFL Draft where the Tennessee Titans picked him No. 3 overall.

In his first year in Tennessee, Young started 13 games and led the Titans to an 8-5 record. He passed for 2,199 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 552 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. His five game-winning drives led the NFL that season.

In Young's five seasons with the Titans, he passed for 8,964 yards and 46 touchdowns while rushing for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns. Tennessee was 30-17 in games in which Young played.