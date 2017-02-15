Stars' Jamie Benn Scores 500th Career Point

Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn reached a career milestone with his goal against the Jets in Winnipeg Thursday night.

Benn's second period goal — his 19th of the season — marked the 500th point of his career.

The 27-year-old Benn became the second player from the 2007 NHL Draft class to score his 500th point. The first overall pick in that draft — Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane — was the first. Benn was the 129th overall pick in that draft.

Later in the second period, Benn assisted on a Tyler Seguin goal that tied the game at 2. Winnipeg went on to win 5-2.