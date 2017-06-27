Ex-MLB Player's Son on Life Support After Freak Baseball Accident

Pinch hitter Keith Lockhart hits for a double in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on June 29, 2003.

Former San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart and his family are asking for prayers for his 15-year-old son, who is on life support after being hit in the face by a baseball during a tournament last week, Today.com reported.



Doctors initially thought Jason Lockhart only needed some stitches after he was struck in the face by a throw from the catcher during a game in South Carolina on June 17, his family said.

But the injury was much more serious. Two days later, the bleeding would not stop, and he was taken to an Atlanta hospital, where tests discovered a torn artery.

Doctors have been working to control the bleeding since.

His sister, Sydney, a has been providing regular updates of his condition on Facebook.

Jason was scheduled to have surgery on Monday at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to replace the packing in his face and check for any areas of bleeding. But the surgery was postponed until Tuesday morning as doctors backed off medications and wanted to give his body time to adapt.

"We are more at peace as we are getting closer to seeing his sweet eyes open, feeling his hand squeeze ours back, and help him heal and sort through what all he has been through this week," Sydney Lockhart wrote in an update on Tuesday. "Please continue to pray for Jason, and his healing both physically and emotionally."

She added that five surgeries in nine days "is a lot for anybody" and thanked supporters on behalf of the family.

Keith Lockhart played for 10 seasons in Major League Baseball on teams including the Padres, Braves and Kasas City Royals before retiring in 2003.

