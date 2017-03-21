Rangers Announce Events for 2017 Home Opener

The Texas Rangers 2017 home opener is just around the corner.

The Texas Rangers 2017 home opener will include a singing coach and a parachute jump, among many other exciting features.

The Rangers announced the events planned for the Monday, March 3 home opener ceremonies Tuesday.

City of Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams will throw the ceremonial first pitch of the game. The pitch will be caught by 2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame electee Ivan Rodriguez.

The Star Spangled Banner will be sung by the Rangers' third base coach Tony Beasley, followed by a flyover of T-38 supersonic jet trainers from the United States Air Force 88th Fighter Training Squadron of Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.

Before the National Anthem, Joel Lagrone will sing Texas, Our Texas. Country music star Neal McCoy will sing God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch.

The colors will be presented by an honor guard from the Texas Rangers Law Enforcement. Members of Police and Fire Departments in Arlington and surrounding communities will unfurl large United States and State of Texas flags.

The ceremonies will include the official raising of the 2016 American League West Division Championship flag in Globe Life Park. The United States Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team will perform a jump onto the field with the State of Texas and Championship flags.

All reserved seats for the Rangers' 46th home opener against the Cleveland Indians are sold out except scattered single seats and obstructed view seats. Standing room tickets are still available.

Parking lots open at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 3 and ballpark gates open at 3:00 p.m. Guests should expect to experience the mandated metal detection screening before entry into Globe Life Park. The game begins at 6:05 p.m.