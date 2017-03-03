The Dirkburger -- a hamburger on a pretzel bun with beer cheese -- is available at AAC concessions stands in March.

The Dirk Burger is back on the menu at the American Airlines Center.

The AAC's most popular burger-of-the-month returns in honor of Dirk Nowitzki’s quest for 30,000 career points and will be available through March.

Nowitzki and AAC Executive Chef Mark Mabry collaborated in 2016 to create the ⅓-pound hamburger on Bavarian pretzel bun topped with jalapeno beer cheese, bacon onion marmalade, arugula and mustard horseradish aioli.

The 2017 Dirk Burger will come with a souvenir DIRK 30K cup for $18.

Online:mavs.com