Premiums Could Rise 74 Percent Under GOP Health Care Bill: Study | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Premiums Could Rise 74 Percent Under GOP Health Care Bill: Study

Older and low-income Americans could face the highest increases for coverage

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Senate vote on the health care bill has been delayed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. McConnell vows to modify the bill so it garners more support. He initally wanted the Senate to vote before the July 4 recess. 

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Health care premiums could rise 74 percent for the average customer under the Republican Senate health care bill, according to a new report.

    Older and low-income Americans could face the highest increases for coverage, with Americans between ages 55 and 64 with lower incomes seeing a 294 percent increase in premiums. NBC News reported that the study by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation factored in the price of insurance and the amount of subsidies people would receive. 

    The Senate bill, supported by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., encourages customers to purchase plans with higher deductibles. The subsidies would cover an average of 58 percent of costs, compared to Obamacare’s 70 percent.

    In its analysis on Monday, the Congressional Budget Office said that premiums and deductibles could be too high for many low-income customers to buy coverage.

    Senator Schumer: 'The Fight Is Not Over' on Health Care

    [NATL] Senator Schumer: 'The Fight Is Not Over' on Health Care

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to work with his Republican colleagues to revise a bill that benefits everyone, he said on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington D.C. Republican leadership decided to postpone the vote on the proposed legistlation until after the July 4 recess. 

    (Published 3 hours ago)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices