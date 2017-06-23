More Americans Believe Comey Over Trump: Poll

Former FBI Director James Comey (left), is set to testify about the private conversations he had with President Donald Trump (right) during a hearing at the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

By a two-to-one margin, Americans say they are more likely to believe former FBI Director James Comey than President Donald Trump in regard to their differing accounts of the events that led up to Comey’s firing, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Forty-five percent of respondents say they are more likely to believe Comey's version of events from his June 8 testimony to the U.S. Senate, versus 22 percent who are more likely to believe what Trump has said, NBC News reported.

Eight percent of respondents said they believe both Trump and Comey, while 21 percent responded that they believe neither of them.

By party, 76 percent of Democrats side with Comey, while 50 percent of Republicans believe Trump. Independents break for Comey over Trump, 47 percent to 17 percent.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted June 17-20 of 900 adults — including more than 400 by cell phone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.







