Both versions of the Republican plan to fix the American health care system would make things worse, not better, according to groups that represent a variety of physicians.
NBC News reported that pediatrician, cancer specialist, cardiologist and family doctor groups were denouncing the Senate version of the bill within hours of its release Thursday.
"The Senate draft health care bill is literally heartless," American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown said.
Among the reasons so many medical professionals oppose the changes Republicans have proposed to the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare," is that it reduces funding for Medicaid, the state-federal health plan that covers many low-income, disabled and pregnant people, as well as a large portion of American children.