Majority of Americans Say Congress Should Probe Contact Between Trump, Russia: Poll | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Majority of Americans Say Congress Should Probe Contact Between Trump, Russia: Poll

The NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll was conducted Feb. 18-22

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

    About half of Americans believe that Congress should investigate whether Donald Trump's presidential campaign had contact with the Russian government in 2016, while only a quarter say that lawmakers should not probe the issue, according to a new NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll.

    The poll, conducted Feb. 18-22, shows that 53 percent of the American public wants Congress to look into the alleged communications, while 25 percent disagree and 21 percent say they don't have an opinion.

    A similar share - 54 percent - believe that Congress should look into Russian interference in the election generally, while 29 percent disagree.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices