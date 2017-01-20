Collin County Democrats Protest During Inauguration

About 100 Democrats protested on the steps of the Collin County Courthouse during the inauguration of President Trump. (Published 2 hours ago)

Republican roots run deep in Collin County.

But on Friday, a group of Democrats protested in McKinney.

While millions watched as President Donald Trump take the oath of office, about 100 people marched at the Collin County Courthouse.

They held signs and chanted messages they hope are heard all the way in Washington, D.C.

“The fact of the matter is neither one of them won the popular vote. We want them to consider our issues like preserving social security, Medicare, the environment, protecting voter rights and all the other progress that we've made over the last 100 years,” said Mike Rawlings, Chairman of the Collin Co. Democratic Party.

Collin County is overwhelmingly Republican.

Trump received 56 percent of the votes in the November election. Republicans also swept every race on the ballot.