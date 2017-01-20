Colleyville Couple Attends Fourth Inauguration

A Colleyville couple just attended their fourth inauguration, and described what it is like. (Published 3 hours ago)

It’s the fourth inauguration for the Mitchells of Colleyville.

They attended President George H.W, Bush’s inauguration, and both of President George W. Bush’s inaugurations.

Tom Mitchell put on his "Make America Great Again" hat Thursday morning.

“I think it’s time to complete my outfit for the occasion,” said Tom Mitchell.

While in town, they went to Texas Inaugural Ball, "Black Tie and Boots" Thursday night before Friday’s events.

“It is a great time to celebrate America, and it feels like a Texas party,” he added.

Today, they hopped on the metro with friends from Fort Worth to watch the inauguration at the Newseum.

It is on the parade route, so they were able to get their pictures in the street before the parade rolled down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“It is extremely exciting no matter what side of the aisle you are on. It is powerful, it is patriotic, it is wonderful. It is a celebration and we love coming. It has been really exciting,” said Maryanne Mitchell.

The party goes on for them, long after the parade ends.

“Tonight there are a lot of festivities, the Freedom Ball, the other balls. We will keep on going,” she added.