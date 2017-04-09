Five children were injured after a gust of wind blew a bouncy house into the air at a church carnival in Greenville, South Carolina, NBC News reported.

Four of the injured children were taken to the hospital and two of those suffered serious injuries after falling out of the bounce house while it was airborne, police said.

An unoccupied inflatable slide also flew into the air, bringing down two power lines and blowing 25 feet into a nearby road.

"It looked like a mini-tornado," said Fire Chief Ricky Reed, who described the scene Saturday at Springwell Church's annual Spring Carnival as "chaotic."