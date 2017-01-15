Rosie Evenson of Blue Earth, Minnesota, who turns 4 this month, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in September 2016. Rosie's mother, Angie Evenson, says all three of her daughters have, for years, had a standing date with their garbagemen every Thursday — when they gather in the window to wave hello to Brandon Olsen and Taylor Fritz as they collect their family's trash, the Today Show reported.

When Rosie was diagnosed the pair immediately began brainstorming ways they could help the family, and approached their boss, Mike Johnson, the general manager of Hometown Sanitation, to ask if they could donate their own free trash pick-up service — an employee benefit — to the Evenson family for a year.

Evenson says the act of kindness from Hometown Sanitation was one of many small acts that have given strength to her family during Rosie's treatment.