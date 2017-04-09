Stockholm Store Apologizes After Promotion Related to Terror Truck Attack

FILE - Muslim clerics arrive to lay down flowers near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2017.

Ahlens, the Swedish department store that was rammed earlier this week by a stolen truck in an attack that left 4 dead and more than a dozen injured, apologized for announcing it would reopen Sunday to sell damaged goods at a "reduced price."

As NBC News reports, the department store called the announcement "a bad decision" in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

Ahlens said the motivation for the idea originally came from not wanting to allow "evil forces [to] take control of our lives."

Police said on Sunday they had brought in seven people over the apparent terrorist attack outside the department store on Friday, according to Reuters.