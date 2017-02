Singer Al Jarreau died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, just days after retiring from touring, his manager told Ebony magazine. He was 76.

The singer was surrounded by family and friends when he died at 5:30 a.m.

A small, private service is planned, said the manager, Joe Gordon.

