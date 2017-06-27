This undated Sept. 2011 file photo shows the Von Braun Center of the Department of Defense's Missile Defense Agency (foreground) and the Sparkman Center, home of the Army Aviation and Missile Command, (background) at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

A lockdown was in place at a military arsenal in Alabama Tuesday, with its Twitter and Facebook accounts calling it a "possible active shooter" and urging people on the base to "run hide fight."

A spokesman for Redstone Arsenal told Huntsville, Alabama, NBC affiliate WAFF-TV that there was possibly an active shooting. The installation hosts several military and civilian organizations, including the Army Aviation and Missile Command and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.

A Redstone public affairs officer said authorities were investigating an initial report of an active shooter and that people on the base were told to shelter in place. There are not yet any confirmed casualties.



"First reports are quite often wrong," Christopher Colster noted during an interview with WAFF.



An alert from the Marshall Space Flight Center said a "situation exists near the Sparkman Center, RSA bldg. 5301," according to WAFF.

Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted that her office was being updated. "I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution," she said.

An active shooter training exercise was scheduled for the week, according to a Facebook post from the site, but Colster said "we believe there is an actual possible event that is not part of the drill."

Huntsville is in northern Alabama near the Tenneessee border. The arsenal's U.S. military website was not loading Tuesday morning.



