At Least 10 Injured After Cab Hits Pedestrians at Logan Airport in East Boston | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
At Least 10 Injured After Cab Hits Pedestrians at Logan Airport in East Boston

By Mike Pescaro

    A cab crashed into a group of people Monday at a taxi pool at Logan International Airport.

    (Published 17 minutes ago)

    A cab crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday at Logan International Airport in East Boston, injuring at least 10 people.

    The vehicle hit the victims on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive, near the airport's taxi pools.

    Several pedestrians suffered injuries, ranging in severity from minor to serious, according to police.

    Four victims were transported to Tufts Medical Center, four to Boston Medical Center and two to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Boston EMS.

    The driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, remained on the scene, state police confirm. That man's identity has not been released.

    According to a police source, the incident was "definitely" not an act of terrorism and appeared to be an accident caused by operator error.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
