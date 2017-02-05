NATO Critic Trump Agrees to Attend Brussels Summit in May

In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump spoke with the secretary general of NATO on Sunday and agreed to join a meeting of NATO leaders in Europe later this year, after having repeatedly criticized the alliance and having called it "obsolete" as late as last month, NBC News reported.

Trump spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday evening regarding the United States' "strong support for NATO," according to the White House press office.

The two leaders discussed "how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments" and the potential for a peaceful resolution of the conflict along the Ukrainian border, according to the White House.

The president then agreed to join at the summit of NATO leaders in Brussels, the alliance's headquarters, in late May.

President Trump's Super Bowl Sunday Interview With Bill O'Reilly President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin during an interview that aired Sunday on the Super Bowl pregame show, and when Fox's Bill O'Reilly called the Russian leader "a killer," Trump added that the United States has many of them. (Published Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017)