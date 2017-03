Chuck Berry performs at Chicago's Congress Theater on January 1, 2011. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

The iconic rock 'n' roll singer and guitarist Chuck Berry has died, police in Missouri said Saturday.

"The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry," the department said in a notice on Facebook. "The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement."

