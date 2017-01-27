Ikea Recalls Beach Chairs Due to Fall and Fingertip Amputation Hazards | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Ikea Recalls Beach Chairs Due to Fall and Fingertip Amputation Hazards

The beach chairs were sold at Ikea stores nationwide and online from February 2013 through December 2016

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    IKEA
    The beach chairs can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards.

    Ikea has issued a recall for about 33,400 units of its MYSINGSÖ beach chairs. The chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat.

    According to Consumer Product Saftey Commission (CPSC), the Swedish furniture maker has received 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations. Three of the incidents, including one amputation, were reported in the U.S.

    CPSC advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Ikea store for a free replacement or full refund. 

    The beach chairs were sold at Ikea stores nationwide and online from February 2013 through December 2016 for about $25.

    The following article numbers are included in this recall. The article numbers are on labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric.

    Seat Fabric Color & PatternArticle Number
    Light Red/Blue Striped
    Light Red/Blue Striped    		902.280.08
    Red/Blue Striped
    		302.580.79
    Solid White

    502.851.66

    Solid Red802.873.95
    Solid Green002.931.40
    Grey/White Chevron303.120.24
    Light Blue/White Chevron503.120.23
    Light Red/White Chevron003.120.25

    Consumers can contact Ikea toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.Ikea-usa.com  

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices