2 Teens Dead, 1 Arrested in Tulsa Shooting

Police in Oklahoma say two teens are dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot inside a car Sunday night.
According to Tulsa NBC affiliate KJRH, investigators said an 18-year-old man went to the home of 45-year-old Antonio Simmons to break up with his stepdaughter. Simmons allowed the teen to leave his home and followed him to a vehicle parked outside, police said.
Simmons opened fire on the vehicle, hitting all three teens inside.
The 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were killed in the shooting. A 19-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, was in critical condition Monday morning.
Police said Simmons called 911 to report the shooting. Simmons confessed to being the shooter after a dispatcher called him back, investigators said.
Simmons faces two charges of felony murder, among other charges relating to the shooting.
KJRH reports Simmons is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record beginning in the mid 1990s.