2 Teens Dead, 1 Arrested in Tulsa Shooting

Police said 45-year-old Antonio Simmons was charged with murder after confessing to the shooting. (Published March 13, 2017)

Police in Oklahoma say two teens are dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot inside a car Sunday night.

According to Tulsa NBC affiliate KJRH, investigators said an 18-year-old man went to the home of 45-year-old Antonio Simmons to break up with his stepdaughter. Simmons allowed the teen to leave his home and followed him to a vehicle parked outside, police said.

Simmons opened fire on the vehicle, hitting all three teens inside.

The 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were killed in the shooting. A 19-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, was in critical condition Monday morning.

Police said Simmons called 911 to report the shooting. Simmons confessed to being the shooter after a dispatcher called him back, investigators said.

Simmons faces two charges of felony murder, among other charges relating to the shooting.

KJRH reports Simmons is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record beginning in the mid 1990s.