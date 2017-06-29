Officers are searching for the woman suspected of stealing clothes and pepper spraying an employee inside a Fort Worth Family Dollar store, police say.

According to police, the woman walked into the store in the 500 block of West Rosedale Street at about 11:46 a.m. on June 6, selected several clothing items and placed them inside a large black purse.

The woman was about to leave the store when she was confronted by an employee. The woman pepper sprayed the worker before getting into a light colored, 4-door sedan, police said.

Officers said the woman was wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts with light colored shoes. She was joined by a man — a getaway driver — wearing a black and white striped shirt, black shorts and black and white shoes. The man also had a hat and glasses.

Police said the car they were driving was missing passenger side hubcaps.

Anyone with information that can help find the two are asked to call police at 817-392-4381.

