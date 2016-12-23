Weather Conditions Good for Weekend Travel | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Conditions Good for Weekend Travel

By Samantha Davies - NBC 5 Meteorologist

    Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airports are both busy Friday morning with a few delays and cancellations.

    Other than a few showers, the weather in North Texas is good for traveling. The airports with the most delays Friday morning are Chicago O'Hare, Newark Liberty and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, according to FlightAware.

    If you are traveling on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, a large storm system will impact the center of the country.

    On Christmas Eve heavy snow will fall over the Rocky Mountains. On Christmas Day the storm moves east, bringing blizzard conditions to the upper Midwest.

    Rain and thunderstorms are expected in cities from Chicago southward into North Texas.

    Safe travels!

    Published at 9:16 AM CST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 9:30 AM CST on Dec 23, 2016

