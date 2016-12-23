A water main break that left a Richardson community without running water for nearly two days has been fixed, officials said Friday morning.

The break was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Floyd Road and Lookout Drive. Crews worked around the clock to replace the 20" main line that served about 70 homes in the Cottonwood Creek neighborhood.

"Action by residents to conserve water has been very helpful through the process of this emergency repair," said Greg Sowell, a city spokesman.

The water in all areas affected was safe to drink, Sowell added.

Water services was restored before 3 a.m. Friday after crews repaired the break.

The cause of the break was not released.