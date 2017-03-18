Two Thrown Off Bridge, Killed in Fort Worth Motorcycle Crash

Police say a motorcycle rider and passenger have died after they were thrown from a freeway overpass in Fort Worth on Saturday.
The two people, whose identities haven't been released, were thrown from the overpass at westbound Interstate 20 and southbound Interstate 35 in a crash, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release.
The details surrounding the crash, including whether any other vehicles were involved, weren't immediately available. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m., police said.
Police are investigating the crash.
Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago