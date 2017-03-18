Two Thrown Off Bridge, Killed in Fort Worth Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle rider and passenger were killed in a crash on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Police say a motorcycle rider and passenger have died after they were thrown from a freeway overpass in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The two people, whose identities haven't been released, were thrown from the overpass at westbound Interstate 20 and southbound Interstate 35 in a crash, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release.

The details surrounding the crash, including whether any other vehicles were involved, weren't immediately available. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m., police said.

Police are investigating the crash.