There's another story of hope after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. The nationwide effort to help has led to a new life for two rescue dogs.

The dogs, a brother and sister, are from Texas, and they are now living the good life in the Big Apple with actor Liev Schreiber. Here's how it happened.

Hazelnut and his sister Chestnut were in the City of Fort Worth Animal Shelter, but the shelter needed space for dogs impacted by Hurricane Harvey. A Fort Worth nonprofit called Saving Hope Foundation agreed to find foster homes for the puppies until they could be adopted.

Saving Hope Foundation is part of an adoption network, and it ultimately put Hazelnut and Chestnut on a journey north.

A New Jersey rescue group called Home for Good Rescue arranged a private flight from Fort Worth to New Jersey for the terriers and 24 other dogs.

The dogs left Fort Worth during Labor Day weekend, then a few days later Hazelnut and Chestnut found themselves in front of a national audience.

Home for Good had arranged for the Texas shelter dogs to be featured on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Actor Liev Schrieber was also a guest that day.

He saw the dogs backstage and was instantly smitten with Hazelnut and Chestnut. Schrieber got on Facetime with former girlfriend Naomi Watts and their two sons. All three also fell in love with the terriers and agreed they were a perfect match.

Schreiber adopted the brother and sister pooches on the spot. He later post pictures on Instagram of him and the dogs as they took their first ride in a limo and another at their new home with the caption "home at last."

Saving Hope Foundation board member Lauren Anton, who fostered Hazelnut and Chestnut for a few days, says it was incredible generosity by so many that led to the Fort Worth dogs getting their new family and new celebrity lifestyle.

Ultimately, it means the Fort Worth shelter will be able to care for more Harvey dogs until they can be reunited with their own families.

