Warrant: Blood, clothes found inside getaway car linked to Grapevine Lake hit-and-run

Newly obtained search warrants reveal potential key evidence found during the arrest of Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 22, the accused jet ski operator in the fatal Lake Grapevine hit-and-run, and her alleged getaway driver, Maikel Coello-Perozo, 21.

The new details come as funeral arrangements for the victim, Ava Moore, 18, are announced, and as Texas game wardens prepare for the first weekend since the tragic events of Sunday, May 25.

The death of the beloved Air Force cadet candidate has gripped the nation and further ignited the debate over illegal immigration.

According to a search warrant, police executed a search of the car allegedly driven by Perozo, a blue 2006 Toyota Corolla, and found purses and “clothing that was worn by the suspect during the collision involving damage in Grapevine.”

Forensic evidence also obtained by investigators includes DNA, blood, and fingerprints, according to the document.

Out on Lake Grapevine on Friday afternoon, Fabricio Ortiz prepared to take his new canoe for a ride.

The events of last weekend were still on his mind.

“I was here,” he said. “It was my birthday, and it feels weird because we didn’t know all that was happening out here.”

Ortiz had been relaxing on the other side of Lake Grapevine and only later saw viral videos of those trying to save the young kayaker, fatally struck by a jet ski operator who then fled the scene.

“I did see a lot of jet skis racing,” Ortiz recalled. “They were going pretty fast.”

Local, state and federal agents worked together to identify and capture Gonzalez and Perozo two days after the crash.

Authorities discovered the suspects, who are reportedly in a relationship, at Perozo’s last known address in Oak Cliff on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, authorities confirmed both suspects have been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail to face state charges.

Gonzalez and Perozo not only face prison but also face eventual deportation, according to immigration authorities.

According to newly obtained magistrate hearing documents outlining their constitutional rights, Gonzalez and Perozo opted not to notify the Venezuelan consulate in the U.S. of their arrest.

They also declared that they cannot afford a defense attorney and will receive court-appointed counsel.

On Friday, Grapevine police released information on Moore’s funeral services, set for Saturday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. at The Met Church in Fort Worth.

Following the service, Moore will receive full military honors conducted by the U.S. Air Force.