Two Men Ride Horses Inside a Texas Wal-Mart

Cameras rolled as two pranksters rode their horses through a Walmart in southwest Houston, Texas, over the weekend. One of the riders said they were just trying to make people smile. "I wasn't trying to hurt nobody," Woody Fields said. Walmart called the stunt reckless. KPRC's Jennifer Bauer reports.

It's certainly not something you see every day, not even in a Wal-Mart.

This past weekend, two men rode their horses into a Houston Wal-Mart store.

Customers and workers were shocked to see the horses and their riders going up and down several isles.

The two were inside the store for at least a couple of minutes.

Woody Fields, one of the men on a horse and also the person who shot the video, says he and his friends ride every weekend and they just wanted to try something different.

"I wasn't trying to hurt nobody, or do anything destructive," said Fields. "It was just, like, you only live once, you know? That's all."

Wal-Mart issued a statement, saying, "we in no way condone yesterday's reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions."