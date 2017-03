Police said two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash in Dallas late Sunday night.

Dallas police said a 2002 Ford Explorer heading south in the 3800 block of northbound Cedar Crest Boulevard collided with a 1997 Toyota Camry at about 11:45 p.m.

Both drivers were unrestrained and were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Sr. Cpl. Tramese D. Jones.

Police said no passengers were in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

No further details have been released.