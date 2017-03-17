Two Children Shot Outside Chuck E. Cheese's in Fort Worth: Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Children Shot Outside Chuck E. Cheese's in Fort Worth: Police

    Two children are injured after an apparent accidental shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant Friday evening in southwest Fort Worth, police say.

    Fort Worth police responded at about 6 p.m. to the restaurant off Southwest Loop 820 near the Hulen Mall.

    Two 3-year-old children were exiting a vehicle when one of the children found a gun inside the vehicle and shot himself in the hand. The bullet also struck the other child in the side, according to police.

    Both children were transported by a private vehicle to Cook Children's Medical Center.

    Fort Worth police are investigating, and further details have not been released.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

