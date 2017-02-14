The trial of former Maypearl Police Chief Kevin Coffey, accused of having sexual relationships with two underage girls while in office, continues Tuesday.

A trial for former Maypearl Police Chief Kevin Coffey is now underway inside an Ellis County courtroom.

He's been charged with sexual assault on a child and indecency with a child in connection to an alleged relationship he had with a 14-year-old girl while he was in office.

Coffey pleaded not guilty to both counts Tuesday morning.

During opening arguments, the Ellis County District Attorney's Office accused Coffey of wearing a mask -- leading people to believe he was someone they could trust, when, in fact, the opposite was true.

Coffey's attorney stressed to the jury that he is not on trial for "being nasty" -- and that their focus should be whether prosecutors can prove each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Tuesday morning, jurors heard from a teenage girl who claims Coffey made uncomfortable sexual advances towards her and sent her suggestive and lewd messages via text and social media.

Because of her age and the nature of the case, NBC 5 has chosen not to identify her.

Prosecutors said it was during a Texas Ranger's investigation of her claims that they learned of a second underage girl Coffey allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with.

Both charges against Coffey stem from what that second girl revealed to investigators. Prosecutors told jurors they would hear from her later in the trial.

NBC 5 has chosen to withhold her name as well.

Coffey has been indicted on similar charges in Hill County. Charges in Johnson County are also pending.