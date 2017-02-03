Three Big Construction Alerts in North Texas This Weekend

Construction projects will affect traffic in three ares of North Texas during the upcoming weekend. (Published 22 minutes ago)

The Texas Department of Transportation will open southbound Interstate 35E bypass lanes Saturday.

The bypass lanes are new southbound lanes of the 35Express project providing access from the Sam Rayburn Tollway directly to the President George Bush Turnpike. There will also be new ramps to and from I-35E.

These new lanes will make up a two-mile, toll-free, barrier-separated bypass to get cars from the SRT to the PGBT. You will no longer need to enter the I-35E main lanes. There will also be new ramps from the SRT to I-35E and I-35E to PGBT.

There will be big changes to the entrance and exit ramps:

Traffic on southbound SRT will be directed on the new lanes and then drivers may enter the PGBT or I-35E.

Traffic on southbound I-35E to PGBT will use the ramp immediately south of SRT.

Traffic on southbound I-35E entrance ramp from Texas 121 will use the new lanes instead of I-35E. Drivers can then enter the PGBT or I-35E.

Dallas

From midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, all northbound lanes of I-35E from Royal Lane to Interstate 635 will close. The ramp from Royal Lane will close too. Traffic should use Harry Hines Boulevard to bypass.

West Plano

From 11 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, all Lanes of the Dallas North Tollway will close from PGBT to Parker Road. All the main lanes and ramps will close so construction crews can remove overhead signs, install fencing, shift concrete barriers and work on underpass lightning.