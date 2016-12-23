At the corner of Irving and Express, Mama's Daughters' Diner has been watching over Dallas since 1958.
Step in the door and you'll feel like family. But for two familiar faces here, it's not just a feeling.
Sisters Barbara Silvis and Natalie Woodley are in every Monday and Tuesday.
Silvis, a lady of a certain age, is still taking orders.
"Honey, I'm older than dirt," she said.
While Natalie tags along to chew the fat. And just like family, you can talk about anything here.
"Well, we never know what we're going to talk about. It's just whatever comes to mind," Silvis said.
But there's one topic you can always count on.
"Oh, my God, I love those Cowboys," Silvis said.
It's on the walls and in the air.
The ladies have brought decades of color here, and it's all part of the flavor of Mama's kitchen.
"We're nuts. Certified crazy," Silvis said.
But through the laughter there are pearls of wisdom, too.
"A life without purpose is meaningless and empty," Woodley said.
That purpose has shifted the last few years, since Woodley had a stroke.
"Sister takes care of me," she said. "We've always had a beautiful relationship."
But it hasn't slowed them down.
"Oh I love staying busy," Silvis said.
Every order comes with a deeper connection, and a lifetime of little moments is the best teacher about the power of a hot meal and a kind word.
"The most wonderful people that Natalie and I have known are just the everyday person," Silvis said.
"I'm not in this world to live up to your expectations, and you're not in this world to live up to mine. But if by chance we meet, it's wonderful," Woodley added.
So, at Mama's, there's a taste of everyday wonder just waiting for the next hello.