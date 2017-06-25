Teen Back In Custody After Walking Away From Transition Center | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Teen Back In Custody After Walking Away From Transition Center

By Cody Lillich

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Teen Back In Custody After Walking Away From Transition Center
    NBC 5 News
    (File photo)

    A teenager is back in law enforcement custody after police said she and another teen walked away from a juvenile transition center in Dallas.

    The teen was found at about 3 p.m., the Dallas County Fire Marshal tells our news partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Dallas police said two juvenile females walked away from the Marzelle Hill Transition Center in the 2600 block of Lone Star Drive, west of downtown.

    One juvenile was taken into custody, according to police, while crews on the ground, in the air and on the water searched for the other teen who they believed ran to a nearby pond.

    Police called on Dallas Fire-Rescue crews to assist with boats and dive teams and located the teenager. She was evaluated by medical crews on the scene.

    Published 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices