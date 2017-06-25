A teenager is back in law enforcement custody after police said she and another teen walked away from a juvenile transition center in Dallas.

The teen was found at about 3 p.m., the Dallas County Fire Marshal tells our news partner The Dallas Morning News.

Dallas police said two juvenile females walked away from the Marzelle Hill Transition Center in the 2600 block of Lone Star Drive, west of downtown.

One juvenile was taken into custody, according to police, while crews on the ground, in the air and on the water searched for the other teen who they believed ran to a nearby pond.

Police called on Dallas Fire-Rescue crews to assist with boats and dive teams and located the teenager. She was evaluated by medical crews on the scene.

