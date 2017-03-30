Jennifer Williams said her family was "treated like dogs" by TSA agents at an airport security checkpoint. Williamson posted a Facebook video on Sunday showing her son, Aaron, being patted down by a TSA official at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and held “for well over an hour.”

The Transportation Security Administration says it has reached out to a mother "livid" after she said her young son was detained for more than an hour at D/FW International Airport.

Jennifer Williamson posted a video on Facebook Sunday that shows her son, Aaron, being patted down by a TSA agent in the security line.

In the post, Williamson writes that she asked TSA agents to screen her son in "other ways" because he has Sensory Processing Disorder. Those who suffer from the condition can be overly sensitive to environmental stimuli, such as sounds, lights and textures.

The video shows the TSA agent patting Aaron down thoroughly along his back from his neck to his knees. The agent then pats down the front of Aaron's body, including the front of his shorts, his waistband and in between his thighs. The agent is then seen checking the boy's waistband again and patting down the front of his shorts for a second time.

Williamson said that two DFW Airport police officers were also called in to pat down her son, "flanking him on each side."

"He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine," she said, adding that several hours later her son is still saying "I don't know what I did. What did I do?"

Williamson said her family was "treated like dogs" and that TSA agents "need to be reined in."

She noted that the video only shows a portion of the interaction with TSA agents, and wished she had recorded it from the beginning "because it was horrifying." The incident also caused them to miss their flight.

D/FW Airport tweeted it was notifying the TSA to Williamson's concerns and explained how to file a formal complaint about the incident.

The TSA released a statement shortly after the incident that said agents followed procedure.

On Thursday, the TSA released a statement saying the agency had talked to Williamson:

"TSA engaged in conversation with Ms. Williamson to learn more about her family’s screening experience at Dallas Fort Worth airport. While the proper procedures were followed, we appreciate her feedback and look forward to continued dialogue. TSA has a long standing partnership with a coalition of disability advocacy groups, community-based organizations and individuals, and we welcome Ms. Williamson’s input. TSA is committed to ensuring the security of travelers, while treating all with dignity and respect."