There are hopeful signs of improvement on some of Dallas’ most deadly streets.

After recording 210 fatal crashes in 2024, the City of Dallas has seen the number of deadly crashes trend downward in the first four and a half months of 2025.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Citywide, there have been 35 fewer fatal crashes compared to the same time frame last year.

And the city’s deadliest roadway - Loop 12 - is also on pace for fewer fatalities this year.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In 2024, there were 25 deaths on Loop 12, but so far this year, there have been 5 deaths on that roadway, with the halfway mark for the year just about a month-and-a-half away.

City and state officials have mounted a major effort to address dangers on Loop 12, following the NBC 5 Investigates series “Driven to Death”, which began in 2023.

The series shined a light on high speeds and a lack of crosswalks, leaving pedestrians wading through six lanes of traffic.

The NBC 5 reporting pinpointed locations on the Loop where pedestrians and drivers were dying again and again.

In the wake of our reporting, the city and TxDOT lowered the speed limit, police increased enforcement, and officials developed a plan to install more than a dozen new traffic signals and pedestrian crossings.

On Monday, Dallas City Council members were briefed on those efforts and on the status of the city’s “Vision Zero” road safety initiative, which aims to reduce injuries and eliminate traffic deaths on Dallas streets by 2030.

When NBC 5 Investigates began examining the city's Vision Zero plan in 2023 -- we found many action items in the plan had not been completed.

In Monday’s briefing, council members noted signs of progress since then, but also discussed the need for more work and funding if the city wants to move closer to the goal of zero deaths by 2030.

“2030 is here, it’s only four and a half years away so we want to get to zero in four and a half years if we don’t have the budget, cause $1.6 million is not going to get us there“, said Council Member Omar Narvaez.

Council members also talked about the need for more frequent updates and data analysis to make sure both police enforcement changes and road design changes can be made in a timely manner to address the most deadly locations.

“We need detailed action plans. We need dedicated staff to this”, said Councilmember Jayne Schultz

Dallas Transportation Director Gus Khankarli said the city is moving in the right direction but agreed more can be done.

Khankarli noted studies are underway to address other streets that top the city’s “high injury network”- roads with the highest numbers of injuries and deaths.

That includes Ferguson Road in east Dallas, where the city is in the second phase of a study aimed at redesigning the roadway to slow speeds and reduce dangers for drivers and pedestrians.

In our series, “Driven to Death,” we pinpointed a spot at Ferguson Road and Matterhorn Drive where Dallas ISD students were frequently running across the street with no available crosswalk.

Now the city has painted a crosswalk there and is working to install a pedestrian beacon at that location.

Some council members suggested the city’s $1.6 million budget for Vision Zero efforts needs to be increased.

Others spoke of a need for the city to respond more rapidly to traffic concerns with counter measures like speed humps and additional police enforcement.

“We’re looking good year-to-date, but we need to keep our foot on the gas if y’all will excuse the terrible pun”, said Councilmember Jaime Resendez.