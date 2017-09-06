Something Good: Helping After Harvey

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

North Texans continue to put their arms around storm evacuees from Southeast Texas, and what we're seeing now is "something good."

Clients at Salon Pompeo in Dallas collected clothes and other items for Harvey evacuees staying at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center shelter. Lesley Armstrong told NBC DFW that clients keep loading her Jeep with donations, so she keeps making drop offs.

Donations are also coming from seventh graders at Robert T. Hill Middle School in the Dallas Independent School District. Josh Ault, a teacher there, said his social studies classes collected new toiletries. A Red Cross volunteer then came by to get those donations to evacuees who escaped Harvey's flood waters.

