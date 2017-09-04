A national school bus driver shortage has some parents in Frisco ISD concerned about their children's safety. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Some parents in Frisco ISD say their children are riding to and from class on school buses so crowded, they worry for their children's safety.

"This is our original Facebook post," said Lisa Cook looking at her Brookstone neighborhood Facebook page and a post asking if any other children had reported riding on a crowded bus. "I looked at it and saw that more parents were talking about it."



Siann Torres, a freshman at Independence High School took video of her ride. "This bus is way to freakin' full," Torres is heard saying in her video. "I'm on the floor."

"I said, are you guys having issues with the bus," Torres mother, Elaine, said. "She's like, yes mom, it's horrible!"

"Everyone started sharing three to a seat. Everyone was sitting in the aisles," Siann said describing her 20 minute bus ride. "Everyone was sitting on each other's laps."

Frisco ISD's Director of Communications told our news partners at the Dallas Morning News that the district has a shortage of about 30 bus drivers, and until the openings are filling some buses will be crowded, but insisted there are enough seats for students on the buses.

"If those aisles aren't clear in the event something did happen," said Cook. "That would be tragic."

