Skilled Trade Jobs Sparking Careers Across Country

Gaining a four year college degree is a valuable benefit in the U.S. job market, but the cost may outweigh the value if the degree lacks specificity.

According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, 44.2 million Americans are faced with $1.44 trillion in student loan debt. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, six million job openings were left unfilled in April.

In the next few years, economists believe qualified skilled trade workers will be harder to find and retain. There is a labor shortage in industries like welding, construction and electrical and rail transportation.

With one of the largest rail yards in the United States here in North Texas, Union Pacific Railroad is looking for workers with these specific skill sets. The company is hiring hundreds of jobs in 23 states around the country.

Amber Alert Police Name People of Interest in Teen's Disappearance

Many industries are offering programs to train students even as early as high school. Union Pacific has partnerships with surrounding universities, community college programs, and trade schools.