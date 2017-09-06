Silver Alert Issued for 76-Year-Old Collin County Man - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Issued for 76-Year-Old Collin County Man

    Silver Alert Issued for 76-Year-Old Collin County Man
    Authorities in Collin County issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man reported missing Wednesday morning.

    Princeton police said Paul Wesley Rigby, who's diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 5 a.m. driving a red, 2016 Ford F-150 crew cab pick-up in Diboll, Texas. It has a Texas license plate HRR733.

    Authorities said Rigby's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

    Rigby is 6-feet-tall, weighs 215 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with white horizontal strips and blue jeans.

    Anyone with information that can help police find Rigby is asked to call Princeton police at 972-736-3901.

