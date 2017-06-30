Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Grand Prairie | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Grand Prairie

By Lauren Petterson

    Grand Prairie Police Department

    Police arrested a man they believe was involved in several robberies across four North Texas cities.

    Demarcus James, 22, was arrested while he was driving in Dallas Thursday. 

    Police say James robbed a Grand Prairie Waffle House and a QT gas station on June 18. Detectives worked with other law enforcement agencies and suspected that James may have been involved in six other robberies in Lancaster, De Soto and Duncanville. 

    When authorities arrested James, they found a handgun they believe was used in the robberies. 

    James is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $75,000 bond for one aggravated robbery charge in Grand Prairie. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is preparing for more aggravated robbery charges against James for the robberies in other cities. 

    Published 46 minutes ago

