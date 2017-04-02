Search for Missing Man Underway in Little Elm

Little Elm Police are looking for 96-year-old Joe Farris on Sunday April 2, 2017.

A search is underway in Little Elm Sunday night for a missing 96-year-old man and the man he was last seen with.

Little Elm police say Joe Farris left his home in the 1400 block of Crystal Lake Drive on Sunday. He was later seen on a security camera at a nearby Wal-Mart on FM 423. Farris was seen leaving out of the garden center exit.

Little Elm police say Farris then got into a small black SUV with the man seen in the picture below. He is described as a white male, mid 30's in age, wearing a "trucker" style hat and a Smith & Wesson sweatshirt.

Little Elm Police say a missing 96 year old man was last seen getting into a black SUV with this man on Sunday April 2, 2017.

Photo credit: Little Elm Police

Right now police are not sure who that man is, or why Farris would get in the car with him. Investigators would just like to talk to him.

Police say Farris is 5'6" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last wearing khaki pants, tan colored long sleeve shirt, a jacket, brown shoes and a tan-colored hat. Farris was also seen carrying an umbrella and wears a gold wedding band.

Search helicopters were up over the "Frisco Ranch" neighborhood Sunday night near Farris' home, but found nothing.

Anyone with any information is ask to call 911.