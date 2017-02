Teachers at Prairie Creek Elementary school in the Richardson Independent School District jumped on board the Carter Blood Care blood donation bus recently.

Teachers at a school in the Richardson Independent School District are bragging about something good today.

Prairie Creek Elementary School hosted its fifth annual blood drive recently.

Teachers and staff jumped on board the Carter Bloodcare bus, rolled up their sleeves and braved the prick of a needle to make a life-saving donation.

