One day after Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America, women across the country will marching "for women's rights, social justice and equality for all communities."

The Women’s March in Washington, D.C., which is estimated to draw about half a million supporters Saturday, has prompted leaders in every state, and more than 50 countries, to carry the torch in their own cities.

In Dallas, thousands of people gathered Saturday on the west side of Dallas City Hall and marched toward Deep Ellum.

Demonstrators from all walks of life participated.

“I care because this is human rights not just women’s rights,” said Dallas resident Larry Baron.

"It just seems like the people that were elected don't care about those rights. They're ready to get rid of htem at any second," said Tai Marion.

A rally and a phone bank followed the march.

A spokeswoman for the City of Dallas said an estimated 7,000 people attend the march, adding that almost half of them were men. The march was peaceful, with no arrests or other issues, the spokeswoman said.

