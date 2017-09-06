Rumor Control: FEMA Addresses Gas Supply, Relief Efforts

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants to set the record straight about the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

According to FEMA, there are rumors that fuel supply issues in North Texas are due to the agency blocking sales. FEMA says that is false and blamed Harvey.

"With tight supplies due to Hurricane Harvey impacts, gas stations that purchase fuel on the open market may not be able to acquire fuel supply since pre-existing supply contracts will be met before gasoline is placed in the open market," FEMA said.

The agency also wants to warn the public about employment scammers. There are reports stating FEMA is looking to hire more than 1,000 people for $2,000 per week for 90 days. The phone number to call may start with 888-776-xxxx. FEMA says this is a scam.

FEMA officials said they do need field inspectors as soon as possible at a rate of $4,000 to $5,000 per week. The flyer instructed those interested in the position to call 214-284-XXXX for instructions on how to apply between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m. up to Aug. 31.

And then there's robocalls. There are reports that Texas residents are being told their flood premiums are past due and in order to have coverage for hurricane Harvey, they need to submit a payment immediately to a website.

FEMA said this is a scam. If you receive a call regarding your flood insurance policy:

• Hang up the phone.

• Don't press any numbers.

• Instead, contact your insurance company to verify the information.

• If you have a policy with the national flood insurance program, call directly or dial 1-800-638-6620.

For more rumor reports, visit www.fema.gov/hurricane-harvey-rumor-control.