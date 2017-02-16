Residents Escape Fire at Dallas Apartment Building

Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex in Dallas Wednesday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews arrived at the Richland Trace Condominiums in the 9800 block of Walnut Street at about 10 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames.

Residents had already made it out of the three-story apartment building as firefighters worked to control the fire, according to authorities.

No residents or firefighters were reportedly injured.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.