Problem Solved: Samsung Washing Machine Woes

Samsung's recall is simple, if you don't want the washer fixed you can buy a new one and they would give $445 towards another Samsung Washer.

Valeda Bouyer did just that and sent her receipts for her new washer.

She was told she had to wait two weeks because of the volume of checks Samsung had to dish out.

But soon there was another two-week wait for a misspelling on a form, then an address issue and soon that $445 seemed like a pipe dream.

Our NBC 5 Responds Consumer Investigative Center worked with Samsung and explained how long she waited. In just a few days, we got her refund check.

Here's what you should know: