U.S. Postal Service Expands Mail Preview

The U.S. Postal Service will now send you photos of your mail before it is delivered.

The post office successfully tested the service in the D.C. region before taking it nationwide, beginning April 14.

Informed delivery is a free service you can sign up for to receive an email each morning with actual black and white images of the front side of letters and cards to be delivered.

It's been popular with people who have roommates or are out of town and want to know what's sitting in their mailbox, the post office said.

The service is not currently available for mail delivered to P.O. boxes.

Scanning envelopes isn’t new. It's part of the automation process that sorts the mail.

If you get an image of a letter but not the physical piece itself, having that photo can speed up the process of finding what's missing.