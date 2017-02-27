Matthew Buerger, 22, may be a danger to himself or others, police say.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for help finding a 22-year-old man who may be a danger to himself or others.

Monday, Dallas police said Matthew Buerger was last seen leaving Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas on the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Buerger is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a navy-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

Buerger was last seen on foot and may be a danger to himself or others.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.